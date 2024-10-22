Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho brings Halloween magic to New York City children's hospital

NEW YORK -- She captured hearts as the voice of "Moana" and wowed audiences with her vocals in the movie-musical remake of "Mean Girls" - but now Auli'i Cravalho is trading animated waves for hospital hallways.

Cravalho is bringing not-so-scary Halloween costumes, books and toys to children who could use a dose of Disney Magic.

Many know her voice, but on Tuesday, Cravalho lent that and her time to lift the spirits of kids at Cohen Children's Medical Center.

"I hang out with adults way too much, I'm going to be honest, and these kids are so much fun, they are so brave, they are so strong," Cravalho said.

For some of the patients there, trick-or-treating isn't an option this Halloween, but thanks to Disney and the Starlight Children's Foundation, the holiday joy is coming to them.

"We have all the Halloween joy that we're bringing to these kids as they come here for their routine treatments and procedures, bringing that Halloween fun to them, we have deliveries from Starlight including Disney books, toys, wands, party favors and the most exciting of all -- children can pick their favorite Disney costume to take home," said a member of Starlight Children's Foundation.

While we may have to wait until next month to see where Moana's journey leads in "Moana 2," for now, Cravalho is showing the kids at the hospital that sometimes the real magic isn't how far you go - but who you reach along the way.

"Moana 2" hits theaters November 27, but before then you can catch Cravalho on Broadway - she's currently starring in "Cabaret."

Disney is the parent company of this station.