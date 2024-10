Moms Roundtable talks 'self-care for moms' to trick-or-treat age limits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Dionne Miller, Mama Fresh and Comedian Correy B joined Val Warner for a 'Moms Roundtable. The panelists of mothers spoke about self-care for moms. The group also spoke about "how old is too old to trick or treat?" According to a new poll our of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Americans believe "after 13.5 years of age, you should stop trick-or-treating on Halloween? To watch our 24/7 streaming channel, click here.