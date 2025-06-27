Monarch Magic: El Valor Gala takes flight in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The monarch butterfly, a symbol of migration, rebirth and resilience, takes center stage Friday night at Noche de Monarca, El Valor's annual Don Quixote Gala at CineCity Studios.

The event blends visual art, storytelling, and live performance to highlight the journeys and strength of immigrant communities. El Valor, a Chicago-based nonprofit, serves more than 4,000 children and families annually through education, disability services, and leadership programs.

ABC7 Chicago is proud to sponsor the celebration, with meteorologist Jaisol Martinez serving as emcee for the evening.

"El Valor means 'courage,' and that's exactly what we're honoring tonight, the courage of our families, our educators and our community," said Executive Director Jillian Gonzalez in a live interview on ABC7's 7 a.m live streaming newscast.

Proceeds from the gala support El Valor's early childhood centers, therapeutic programs and community outreach efforts.

For more information or to donate, visit elvalor.org.