Man survives Texas road rage incident, counts 11 bullet holes in his truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly ramming into a stranger's car and then shooting at him, according to investigators.

The incident happened just before noon on Sunday at the intersection of Hardin Store Road and Trailwood Estates Drive in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, they first got reports that 53-year-old John Dyer was shooting at cars in the area.

It wasn't until after deputies started speaking to witnesses that they realized Dyer had nearly shot a person.

The victim said he was on the phone with his brother when Dyer rear-ended him, not once, but three times.

"The next thing I knew, he started shooting at me, and my back window exploded. I am still on the phone with my brother, and I am saying, 'He is shooting at me. He's shooting at me," said the victim, who asked us to conceal his identity.

The victim said Dyer then attempted to drive beside him, but he swerved, causing Dyer to lose control.

He said that's when the shooting stopped. The victim was able to pull over into an Exxon, where he checked his body for bullet wounds.

"One of them went through the windshield where my head would have been if I hadn't ducked down. One of them went into my back seat where my right shoulder would be, and my tailgate is full of bullet holes," the victim said.

The sheriff's office indicated the motivation was road rage, but the victim said it was completely random and unprovoked.

"This dude tried to execute me on the road. This wasn't road rage," the victim said.

The victim said he counted roughly 11 bullet holes in his truck.

Dyer was reportedly injured from the crash, according to witnesses, but was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

