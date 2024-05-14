WATCH LIVE

Billboard collapse kills 3, hurts 59 amid heavy rains in Mumbai, India

A billboard collapse killed 3 people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 11:05AM
NEW DELHI -- A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state. He said an investigation had been ordered into the accident. Rescue operations continued.

India has heavy rain and severe floods during monsoon season between June and September, which brings most of South Asia's annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

India's weather department said lightning, rain and winds were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai in the coming hours, local media reported.

Copyright © 2024 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
