'New Girl' summer kicks off with creator Liz Meriwether's 'essential summer episodes' list

Start your next "New Girl" rewatch with creator Liz Meriwether's "essential summer episodes," streaming on Hulu!

Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris in "New Girl" Hulu poster, which reads "Make it a New Girl summer."

Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris in "New Girl" Hulu poster, which reads "Make it a New Girl summer."

Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris in "New Girl" Hulu poster, which reads "Make it a New Girl summer."

Hannah Simone, Jake Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris in "New Girl" Hulu poster, which reads "Make it a New Girl summer."

LOS ANGELES -- "Hey girl, whatcha' doing?"

It's a "New Girl" summer on Hulu, and that means it's time to start another rewatch!

Known for its quirky humor, lovable characters and endearing friendships, "New Girl" has become one of those cult classic TV shows where episodes just never seem to get old.

The series stars Zooey Deschanel as Jess, an eccentric teacher who moves into an LA loft with three male roommates, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston (Lamorne Morris). The roommates are joined by Jess's best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) and their former roommate, Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.). From career choices, to romantic partners and general hijinks, the friend group navigates life in their 20s and 30s.

14 years later, the sitcom is still as funny, and often heartwarming, as ever.

Creator Liz Meriwether has curated a list of her essential summer episodes, which can be found below.

Happy watching!

Liz Meriwether's essential summer episodes:

Summer is the season for weddings and failing to make out with people at weddings:

"Wedding" (Season 1, Episode 3)

"Elaine's Big Day" (Season 2, Episode 25)

"Landing Gear" (Season 5, Episode 22)

Summer is the season for trips that go horribly wrong:

"See Ya" (Season 1, Episode 24)

"Road Trip" (Season 5, Episode 17)

"Single and Sufficient" (Season 6, Episode 3)

Finally, summer is about heat, in all its forms:

"Heat Wave" (Season 5, Episode 9)

"Cooler" (Season 2, Episode 15)

"Quick Hardening Caulk" (Season 2, Episode 19)

Oh yeah, and a bonus episode featuring Schmidt getting painfully sunburned:

"Cece Crashes" (Season 1, Episode 5)

All seven seasons of "New Girl" are streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.