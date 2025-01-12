Chicago Bears interview Detroit Lions assistants Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching position on Saturday.

Both interviews were conducted virtually because the Lions are preparing for the playoffs. Detroit (15-2) earned the top seed in the NFC and has a bye this weekend.

Johnson has spent three seasons as Detroit's offensive coordinator. This season, the Lions led the league in points per game and finished second in yards passing and total yards per game.

This is Glenn's fourth season as Detroit's defensive coordinator. The Lions were seventh-best in the league in points allowed and third-best in yards passing allowed per game.

The Bears interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday. They interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday.

The Bears are seeking a replacement for Matt Eberflus, who was fired after the team fell to 4-8 with its sixth straight loss. Chicago went on to lose 10 straight and finished last in the NFC North at 5-12.