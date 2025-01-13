Chicago Bears interview former Panthers, Commanders coach Ron Rivera for head coaching job

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears reached into their past and interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera for their head coaching job on Sunday.

Known as "Riverboat Ron" for his aggressive decisions, Rivera is 102-103-2 in 13 years as a coach, including nine with Carolina and four with Washington. He led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance by the 2015 team before getting fired late in the 2019 season. Rivera was 26-40-1 with Washington from 2020-23 and never had a winning record, though the 2020 team made the playoffs by winning a weak NFC East at 7-9.

Rivera, who also interviewed for the New York Jets' vacancy, has a long history in Chicago as a linebacker and an assistant coach.

Rivera played in 137 games and made 56 starts in a nine-year career with the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the franchise's lone Super Bowl behind the famed "46" defense. He was also defensive coordinator under Lovie Smith from 2004 to 2006, when a defense led by Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher led Chicago to its only other Super Bowl appearance.

The Bears finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 this season. They are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29.

The Bears interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday. They have also interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was hired by New England on Sunday.