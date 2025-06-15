24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Steve Carrell delivers Northwestern University commencement address

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 15, 2025 11:08PM
Actor and comedian Steve Carrell gave a commencement address to Northwestern University graduates on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday was graduation day for Northwestern University's class of 2025.

Actor and comedian Steve Carrell gave the commencement address at the United Center.

Carrell shared advice, like donating time and money to worthy causes.

Then, he asked the graduates to join him in a dance break.

Carrell received an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts from Northwestern, where his daughter graduated and his son is now a student. He did not go to Northwestern himself.

However, he did attend the school's summer high school theater program, which introduced him to improvisation.

