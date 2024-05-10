On The Red Carpet Presents: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters everywhere, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating its release with a special episode featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters everywhere, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating its release with a special episode featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters everywhere, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating its release with a special episode featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters everywhere, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating its release with a special episode featuring interviews with the cast and crew.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is now playing in theaters everywhere, and On The Red Carpet is celebrating its release with a special episode featuring interviews with the cast and crew and a visit to the film's world premiere in Hollywood.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" takes place many generations after the previous films in the franchise, with humans now pushed into the shadows and the apes firmly in charge.

The story centers around Noa, a young ape who sets out on a daring adventure, facing off with a powerful enemy and growing to question everything he knows about apes and humans.

Freya Allen co-stars as Nova (aka Mae), a human who forms an unlikely alliance with Noa.

"She goes to places she didn't even know she would go to," Allen told On The Red Carpet. "And that's survival kicking in and, and trying to complete something in honor of her loved ones, essentially... humanity is on her shoulders."

Owen Teague, who plays Noa, told On The Red Carpet he was amazed by the film's special effects and that even though the filmmakers used CGI, he can still recognize himself throughout.

"(They) literally captured bits, things that I do as a person," Teague told On The Red Carpet. "Just like little ways that my face moves and put them on an ape and it's mind blowing every single time I see it because it is me and looks a lot like me, but looks different."

Director Wes Ball revealed some of the technology created for "Avatar: The Way of Water" helped lead to the effects in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and the film's movement coordinator even showed On The Red Carpet how he taught the cast to walk and move the way real apes do.

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," in the video above.