Chicago Cubs kick off MLB season against LA Dodgers in Tokyo

TOKYO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers are kicking off Major League Baseball's regular season Tuesday in Japan!

The World Series Champions and the Cubs got in a final tune-up at the Tokyo Dome late Monday with Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga spending some time on the mound.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Dodgers.

First pitch happens at 5:10 a.m. Central Time.