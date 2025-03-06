Shedd Aquairum reveals baby beluga's musical name that honors father

Baby boy beluga - his current moniker - is slowly being introduced to the rest of Shedd's pod of eight whales.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An eight-month-old beluga officially has a name at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium.

The calf was born to 35-year-old resident beluga Naya in July 2024.

Shedd's animal care team described its newest resident like a toddler.

"Like a toddler that's learning to talk and making noises, he's the same way," said Jacobsma, director of animal behavior and training at Shedd. "He's just constantly growing and developing."

After counting over 1,000 votes cast by aquarium members, the baby beluga was given a musical new name.

Opus, is the toddler-like beluga's new name.

"The name, Opus, nods to the unique vocalizations these whales make and honors his father," an aquarium spokesperson said.

Shedd said that Opus is still learning chirps, clicks, whistles and squeals used to communicate.

Shedd staff have witnessed 15 beluga births since 1991.

AP News Erin Hooley contributed to this report.