Park Ridge priest under investigation by DCFS over child molestation, exploitation allegations

A Catholic priest in northwest suburban Park Ridge is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child molestation and exploit

A Catholic priest in northwest suburban Park Ridge is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child molestation and exploit

A Catholic priest in northwest suburban Park Ridge is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child molestation and exploit

A Catholic priest in northwest suburban Park Ridge is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child molestation and exploit

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- A Catholic priest in northwest suburban Park Ridge is being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for allegations of child molestation and exploitation, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Friday.

The priest was at St. Paul of the Cross as an associate pastor from June 2023 to July 2024 and at St. Josaphat Parish in Lincoln Park as a deacon from June 2023 until May 2024.

He "strenuously denies the allegations," according to a statement from the archdiocese.

The archdiocese and St. Paul of the Cross reported allegations to the state, and the Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation. The nature of the allegations is unclear, but the department categorized them as "child exploitation and child molestation during a public penance service."

The priest has agreed to cooperate with the investigation, the statement said.

"We appreciate your understanding that only with an impartial and thorough effort can we fulfill our duty to protect the young people in our care, and if the investigation warrants, restore the good name of the person so accused," Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in the statement.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2024.)