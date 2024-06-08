Parson's Chicken and Fish in Logan Square cutting hours after building struck by gunfire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Parson's Chicken and Fish in Logan Square is cutting its hours this weekend after the restaurant was hit by gunfire.

Chicago police said at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 2900-block of West Armitage. Officers said they saw damage from the gunfire at the Parson's building and two cars parked nearby.

No one was injured and no one is currently in custody.

Two windows at Parson's Logan Square location were damaged.

The manager of Parson's said the restaurant will close at 9 p.m. for the next couple nights.

INTERACTIVE CRIME TRACKER: Track crime and safety in your neighborhood