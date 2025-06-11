14-year-old rising star brings Pixar's 'Elio' to life

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pixar's 29th animated film, "Elio," opens in theaters June 20. The story follows Elio, an 11-year-old boy with an active imagination. Feeling like an outsider on Earth, he wishes that aliens would take him into outer space.

Fourteen-year-old Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab, who voices Elio, enjoyed playing this offbeat character "He can be weird and quirky at times. That's what makes him Elio," Kibreab explains.

In the film, Elio's wish comes true as he travels millions of miles across the galaxy. As he meets different out-of-this-world creatures, he figures out where he truly belongs.

According to Kibreab, younger audiences will relate to Elio's journey.

"Elio can relate to a bunch of different kids who maybe feel like they don't belong somewhere and don't really have any, many friends and are finding their place to belong," Kibreab reveals.

Kibreab also feels that the heart of the story will resonate with all audiences.

"The moral of the story is to really just be yourself. Don't be afraid of what people think, " Kibreab shares.

Looking towards the future, Kibreab hopes to someday play a character in the MCU.

"I've always wanted to play a superhero. Probably Spiderman," he says with a smile.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and this station.