2 victims killed in Madison, Wisconsin school shooting identified by authorities

Police are investigating alleged Madison, Wisconsin school shooter Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow's "turbulent home life" and the origin of the gun used.

MADISON, Wis. -- A student and teacher were killed in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

They were identified as 42-year-old Erin M. West and 14-year-old Rubi P. Vergara. The victims' names were released late Wednesday evening by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

The 15-year-old suspected shooter's name was also released, Natalie "Samantha" L. Rupnow.

West and Vergara were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner.

Rupnow was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday.

Six people were also injured in the shooting, police said. Two students were hospitalized in critical condition, while three students and a teacher also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the state capitol for the victims of the shooting.

"Yesterday, the Madison community experienced a terrible and traumatic event," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at the vigil. "We will never be the same, but we will get through and we will get through this together by relying on each other and taking care of each other.'

The shooting happened inside a classroom during a study hall with students from multiple grades, police said.

The suspected shooter, a teenager who was a student at the school, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers did not fire their weapons.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by Samantha.

The motive appears to be a combination of factors, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference Tuesday.

"Everyone was targeted in this incident and everyone was put in equal danger," Barnes said.

