NW Side burglary caught on camera; at least 2 other businesses targeted: Chicago police

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about business burglaries in Wicker Park and Avondale.

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about business burglaries in Wicker Park and Avondale.

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about business burglaries in Wicker Park and Avondale.

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about business burglaries in Wicker Park and Avondale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a rash of early morning business burglaries on the Northwest Side.

The crimes happened in Wicker Park and Avondale. Police released video of one of the incidents.

Police say two men use a crowbar to pry open the back door and then steal cash from the registers, along with other items.

Then, they get away in a white Hyundai SUV with no front plate.

Suspects are described as 18-40 years old and wear dark clothing.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:





1500-block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Sept. 4 at 2:30 a.m.

1700-block of North Milwaukee Ave. on Sept. 4 at 1:17 a.m.

2900-block of North Elston Ave. on Sept. 4 at 4:42 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-746-7394.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood