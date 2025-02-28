Pope had a bronchial spasm and his prognosis remains guarded, Vatican says

The Vatican is making alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week as Pope Francis recovers from pneumonia.

ROME -- Pope Francis suffered a bronchial spasm Friday that resulted in him breathing in vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, but he responded well and remained conscious and alert at all times, the Vatican said.

The episode, reported late Friday by the Vatican, resulted in doctors keeping his prognosis from a two-week battle with double pneumonia as guarded.

