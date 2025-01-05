Pope Francis says bullying at school prepares students for war, not peace

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis warned that bullying in schools prepares students for war rather than peace, in a speech to Catholic educators gathered at the Vatican on Saturday.

Speaking to about 2,000 Italian teachers, educators and parents, Francis stressed his message against bullying, asking the audience to pledge to fight against it both at school and at home.

The pontiff praised educational efforts at schools to promote peace, noting that "imagining peace" lays the foundations for "a more just and fraternal world" through "every subject taught and through the creativity of children and young people."

"But if, at school, you wage war among yourselves or engage in bullying, you are preparing for war, not for peace," he said

The pope also called for more dialogue within families, emphasizing that "it is dialogue that makes us grow."