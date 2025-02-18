Pope's events canceled this week as he recovers from bronchitis in hospital

The Pope is set to remain hospitalized as he is treated for a respiratory infection.

ROME -- The Vatican has announced that the Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been cancelled as Pope Francis continues recover in the hospital from a respiratory tract infection.

"Due to the Holy Father's health condition, the Jubilee Audience on Saturday, Feb. 22, is cancelled," the Vatican said Tuesday morning. "For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Deacons, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m., in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has delegated H.E. Msgr. Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for Fundamental Issues of Evangelization in the World."

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press room, told reporters on Sunday that the pope had his second consecutive restful night after being admitted to the hospital on Friday.

"Pope Francis had a tranquil night. He slept well, had breakfast and read a few papers, as usual," Bruni said.

On Saturday, the Vatican said the pope "rested all night" Friday and had no fever on Saturday morning. His treatment has been slightly modified based on further "microbiological findings," according to the Vatican.

The Vatican added, "To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed absolute rest."

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for "necessary tests" and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

ANSA, the Italian news agency, reported that "several sources" revealed the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli Hospital very fatigued due to difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

"Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection he has received and expresses his gratitude, as well as asking for continued prayers," the Vatican added.