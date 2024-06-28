President Biden's debate performance raises concerns ahead of Chicago Democratic National Convention

President Joe Biden's debate against Donald Trump has raised concerns Friday in Illinois ahead of the 2024 Chicago Democratic National Convention.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump are moving forward from their debate Thursday, the impact from what is widely considered to be a poor showing by Joe Biden continues to be troublesome for Democrats, at least privately.

The debate distress is raising questions Friday about the Chicago Democratic National Convention.

Many Democrats were flying distress flags after the first part of the debate Thursday night, with one local democratic strategist saying, "it's as bad as it can possibly be," and "there is only one person who can fix this, and that's Joe Biden."

The Biden campaign is trying to right the ship and rewrite the narrative about his ability to lead the country for another four years.

Ten minutes into the CNN Presidential Debate, President Biden had many democrats privately in a panic.

I was embarrassed for the country... Biden really let the African-American community down with his presidency. Arthur Muhammad, Coleman Brothers Barbershop manager

"The kind of despair that kind of came down on the Democratic side is something that we've really never seen before," University of Chicago Political Science Professor John Mark Hansen said. "I think that if he says, 'well, I'm no longer seeking the nomination, and you guys can just make whatever decision you want to make in Chicago,' that it's going to be a complete fiasco."

ABC7 spoke with Black voters Friday at a South Side barbershop, where politics are often a hot topic, to hear their reaction to the debate.

There was plenty of conversation at Coleman Brothers Barbershop.

"I was embarrassed for the country," barbershop manager Arthur Muhammad said. "I was embarrassed for our position as Americans on the global stage."

Muhammad said he stayed up late to watch every second of the debate, and while he intends to vote in November, the showing changed nothing for him. He's not alone.

"Trump and Biden is like a comic show right now," stylist Birandi Paschal said. "Its looks bad. It looks really bad."

The shop, which is a cornerstone in the Woodlawn community on South Stoney Island, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary.

There's no way that a sitting president with all the delegates going into the Democratic National Committee... is going to step aside. Alvin Tillery, Northwestern University Political Science Professor

Small business owner and mother of six, Nia Carter, said she was equally disappointed by both candidates and remains undecided.

"I'm a double hater," Carter said. "It's some flaws in both of them."

During the debate, the two presidential candidates sparred over issues like abortion, immigration, the economy and more. Both campaigns have acknowledged the importance of the Black vote and have been actively courting African-American voters.

"Biden really let the African-American community down with his presidency," Muhammad said. "Now you got Trump talking about the reason AA are supporting him is because of his mugshot... what are you saying to us?"

Along with the disappointment, there is also apathy as some said they feel their communities have been forgotten.

"I don't think Trump or Biden, it's not going to matter to be honest," father of six Shannon Southern said. "We are the only ones that know what going on in our communities. They don't."

"The biggest concern the Democrats had going into the debate was Joe Biden's ability to be strong, to be coherent, to be able to communicate adequately," ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington said. "He failed on every count last night. He failed to deliver in terms of being strong on issues in terms of being substantive and in terms of even making sense. And when you're 80 years old, and you come across like that, it basically confirmed all the worst fears that Democratic Party had."

Biden's performance publicly had Democrats circling the wagons Friday.

"Stay the course. Chill out. Chill out," said South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyborn, who is the Assistant House Democratic Leader.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know."

President Biden was more notably more engaged and energized Friday at a campaign rally in Raleigh.

"America bows to no one, no one, ever," Biden said.

With the Democratic National Convention less than two months away, there is chatter among democrats, privately, that maybe Biden needs to step aside.

The DNC chairman, Jaime Harrison, defended Biden Friday.

"The Vice President said it so clearly last night, that the presidency is not defined by a 90 minute debate," Harrison said.

"I think that they're overreacting for calls for POTUS to step down from the ticket. I don't think that is helpful at all," Northwestern University Political Science Professor Alvin Tillery said. "I think it just you're just writing television ads for the Republicans. There's no way that a sitting president with all the delegates going into the Democratic National Committee, with a strong record on the economy and national security as President Biden has, is going to step aside. It's a preposterous notion."

Despite Trump's debate answers being filled with falsehoods, some political observers said he won, but perhaps by default. Others believe that Biden has time to work on rehabilitating his image, and that effort was already on display Friday.

"Even with President Biden's poor performance, that probably does not closed the sale for Donald Trump with the American voter," Hansen said. "This race is by no means over."

One political strategist told ABC7 Friday morning the best thing about Thursday night for Biden is that it's only June, but questions about Biden's age and fitness for another four years in the White House are not likely to go away. The party is not likely to change candidates before the Democratic National Convention in August.