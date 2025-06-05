Quick Tip: Fighting robocalls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here is a Quick Robocall tip. Attorneys general offices across the nation including in Illinois and Indiana recently created a 51-state anti- robocall task force and the Indiana AG recently just warned nine phone companies to stop carrying alleged illegal robocall traffic or they could face legal action.

Some companies are accused of being connected to suspicious or illegal scam calls.

Here's how to avoid them: Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. Instead, check voicemails and see if it is a legitimate person you need to call back. Several carriers offer free robocall blocking features. Hang up if someone pressures you to act fast or pay now.

Report robocalls at DoNotCall.gov or to your state AG's office.

