Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 97th Oscar nominations

The two actors will announce the nominees for all 23 Academy Award categories, live this Thursday

LOS ANGELES -- Stars Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang are set to announce the 97th Oscars nominations on January 23.

After a series of delays due to the LA-area fires, the 97th Oscars nominations presentation will proceed live, this Thursday, from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Sennott and Yang will announce all 23 Academy Award categories, including (and in no particular order):

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Score)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature Film

Documentary Short Film

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Sound

Visual Effects

The live presentation begins Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.

Watch OnTheRedCarpet.com for live nominations coverage.

You can also watch live on ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

"The 97th Academy Awards" airs Sunday, March 2, on ABC and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.