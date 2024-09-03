Two 18-year-olds charged after South Chicago carjacking leads to shooting: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 18-year-olds are facing charges after an armed carjacking led to a shooting on the city's South Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said it all unfolded in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8100-block of South Escanaba Avenue just before 8:15 p.m.

A male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was on the street, next to his vehicle, when two suspects approached him, took out guns, and demanded his vehicle, police said.

Police said the suspects then fled in the victim's vehicle. The victim, along with a 41-year-old woman, followed them in a separate vehicle.

The suspects fired shots at the two victims, grazing the woman's shoulder, police said. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Responding officers found the male victim's vehicle in the 7900-block of South Escanaba Avenue. Officers recovered a firearm from the scene.

Randle Archie and Mercedes Jones have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

Archie is facing an additional gun charge.

