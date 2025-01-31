On The Red Carpet Encore Channel returns with more amazing Oscar Moments

See past interviews with Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Downey Jr and all your favorite stars from the Oscars red carpet

Every year at the Oscars brings memorable moments and On The Red Carpet is bringing you all of them again this year with the Unlocked TV Channel, "Oscars On The Red Carpet Encore."

The On The Red Carpet team dug deep into the vaults to uncover the most magical moments and must-see interviews from our red carpet coverage over the years with Hollywood's biggest stars like Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Brad Pitt and many more.

Among the highlights, this year's nominee Cynthia Erivo, who in 2024 was a presenter and told On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio she was just so thrilled to be there.

"There's no pressure in it for me tonight. For me, tonight, it's a lovely thing about being able to give someone else something."

She certainly made an impression because after their exchange and sweet farewell, Pennacchio told the world, "I kissed Cynthia Erivo, I'm digging it!"

You'll also see some of today's biggest stars enjoying their first Oscars experience like Jennifer Lawrence in 2011 who was shocked when Pennacchio told her she was the second youngest actress ever nominated for "best actress" for her performance in "Winter's Bone."

"Really?" she exclaimed. "For real! Oh my God. I didn't know that!"

In 2010, Robert Downey Jr, who won last year for "Oppenheimer" told us big events like the Oscars don't faze him.

"I really like to be confident when others are nervous and neurotic when everyone else is absolutely calm," he said.

The past Oscar shows also feature all the glamourous red carpet fashion including the always fashionable Carey Mulligan, who told George Pennacchio at the 2020 Oscars she doesn't advise people to copy her signature short hairstyle.

"Oh don't get the Carey Mulligan haircut," she said. "I'm trying to grow it out but I keep having to do it for things like this."

In addition to all the celebrity interviews and red carpet fashion fun before the Oscars over the years, the On The Red Carpet Encore channel also features an inside look at the VIP after parties the stars attend following the Oscars ceremony each year.

You can watch Oscars Red Carpet Encore free with no sign-in needed. Find it exclusively at ABC.com and the ABC app!