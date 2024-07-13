Republican Convention 2024: Melania Trump not expected to speak at RNC

MILWAUKEE -- Former first lady Melania Trump is not expected to speak at next week's Republican National Convention, which will feature speeches by other Trump family members and a long list of GOP officials, including all of the men on his vice presidential shortlist.

The former first lady will attend the convention but does not appear on a list of headliners and keynote speakers released by convention organizers Saturday.

Those who will speak include Trump's oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Lee Greenwood, the singer of Trump's walk-on song, "God Bless the USA," is also on the program, as is the model and rapper Amber Rose and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

Other notable names include evangelist Franklin Graham, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien and the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio.

The schedule will also feature a long list of vice presidential shortlisters including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Who's speaking at the RNC?

Other speakers:

1. ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson

2. Singer Lee Greenwood

3. Rapper and model Amber Rose

4. Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White

5. Evangelist Franklin Graham

6. Teamsters President Sean O'Brien

7. Trent Conaway, the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio

8. Trump's attorney, Alina Habba

9. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Nikki Haley, however, was not invited)

10. Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro who will be released from prison later this week

11. Former administration officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

