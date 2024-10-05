Rosario Dawson reflects on meeting Carrie Fisher and playing impactful characters

From playing Ahsoka to Claire Temple, Rosario Dawson reflects on the impact her roles have had on her and the fans

LOS ANGELES -- Rosario Dawson has had a long history of playing beloved characters in her career. From Ahsoka Tano in "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka," to Claire Temple in "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage," her diverse roles have always struck a chord with audiences.

Ahsoka has had a long history in the "Star Wars" universe, first appearing in the animated movie, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)" and a number of animated TV shows, before Dawson dawned the role in the second season of "The Mandalorian."

The actress made a special appearance at L.A. Comic Con, where she discussed what some of her biggest roles have meant to her and the fans.

"I remember I met our Princess Leia, our Carrie Fisher, at a con in Chicago, and seeing how the fans were with her- and you know, I'd done some readings with Mark Hamill... To be able to use the force, and be in this space where I can say 'May the force be with you' legitimately, officially- like, I remember watching "The Mandalorian" episode with my mom and I say it at the end, and my mom literally just did like, this slow head turn from the screen to my face, and just like had tears in her eyes," she explained.

"I literally just took a picture of my grandson next to an R2-D2 and a C-3PO with this whole sticker thing that was on this whole mural wall, that said, 'The force is strong with this one.' And I was like, 'It's coming full circle, guys! It's beautiful.'"

From playing a street-level character like Marvel's Claire Temple, to "Star Wars'" Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson talks about her characters' impact on fans.

Dawson is no stranger to big franchises. She has also starred as the fearless nurse, Claire Temple, in Marvel's "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist" and "The Defenders," known for taking care of the heroes in their times of need.

"I think one of my favorite things about playing Claire was how many nurses and people in the health field contacted me."

She spoke about becoming friends with a fan who works as a night nurse, and "I just remember how much it meant to him to have that sort of character so uplifted, and in so many of the different shows, and showing how heroic and necessary her contribution was, not only to keeping these other heroes safe, but just in general."

Going from playing a street-level character in many of those Marvel shows to Ahsoka now, she explains "as fantastical and fun as it can get with these characters and the aliens in super superior and all of these different ways, it's really wonderful and remarkable to imagine someone just taking it upon themselves to help someone else, who is also just as vulnerable as that other person."

