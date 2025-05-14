Ruling on ex-deputy's pretrial release in Sonya Massey murder case expected soon: IL Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court told ABC News that it's not clear exactly when a ruling will be available on Sean Grayson's appeal.

Grayson, a former Sangamon County, Illinois sheriff's deputy, wants to be released from jail, where he's awaiting trial on murder charges.

He's accused of killing Sonya Massey in her Springfield home last summer.

The supreme court hearing had ended by early Wednesday afternoon.

A ruling will happen in the coming months.

Illinois Assistant Attorney General Michael Cebula is prosecuting the case. He told the court Grayson could not be trusted to re-enter society on pretrial release because of the "terrible judgement" he displayed when shooting Massey, even though she never posed a reasonable threat.

Deborah Pugh, Grayson's attorney, told the panel of judges that her client has never given the court a reason to believe that he would defy any orders for his pre-trial release, noting his compliance to all court orders since the beginning of his case.

Grayson's lawyers also say he needs to be out of jail for cancer treatments.

Grayson's trial is scheduled to start in October in Peoria.

It was moved due to intense publicity, a judge ruled previously.

Grayson, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct for the July 6, 2024, shooting of Massey, 36, who had called 911 to report a suspected prowler. It has garnered international attention as an example of police shootings involving people of color.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.