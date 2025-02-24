List of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Here's an updating list of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In addition to the winners below, Jane Fonda received the SAG Life Achievement Award.

FILM

Ensemble

"Conclave"

Female actor in a leading role

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Male actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Female actor in a supporting role

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"

Male actor in a supporting role

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Stunt ensemble

"The Fall Guy"

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

"Sh ō gun"

Comedy ensemble

"Only Murders in the Building"

Female actor in a drama series

Anna Sawai, "Sh ō gun"

Male actor in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Sh ō gun"

Female actor in a comedy series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Male actor in a comedy series

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stunt ensemble

"Sh ō gun"