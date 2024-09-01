WATCH LIVE

San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall shot in attempted robbery, authorities say

Sunday, September 1, 2024 12:54AM
SAN FRANCISCO -- Ricky Pearsall, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery incident, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the city's Union Square neighborhood where there was a report of a double shooting. Authorities said the shooter, who has not been identified, has been arrested.

Pearsall's condition was not immediately made available, nor was information about the robbery suspect.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

