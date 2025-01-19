Schedule of events surrounding Trump's second inauguration

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

ABC News' Perry Russom has more on inauguration eve as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office again.

A look at the lineup of official inaugural events surrounding Donald Trump's second inauguration as president. It's unclear how the decision to move Trump's swearing-in indoors to the Capitol Rotunda on Monday might affect the scheduled lineup for the ceremony:

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on inauguration of Pres.-elect Donald Trump

Monday

Church service:

Trump will start the day by attending a service at St. John's Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect.

White House tea:

Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a tea that's traditionally held to welcome a new president.

Swearing-in ceremony inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda:

Musical Prelude by The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Combined Choirs

Prelude: "The President's Own," by the United States Marine Band

Call to order by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota

Invocation by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham of Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

"Oh, America!" by opera singer Christopher D. Macchio

The vice presidential oath of office administered by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

"America the Beautiful," by Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forced Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club

The presidential oath of office administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

"The Battle Hymn of the Republic," performed by the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club

Trump's inaugural address

Benediction from Yeshiva University's President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, Imam Husham Al-Husainy of the Karbalaa Islamic Center, Senior Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church Detroit and the Rev. Fr. Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn

"The Star-Spangled Banner," by Christopher Macchio

Farewell to the former president:

A formal farewell will be held for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they depart the Capitol

The president's Signing Room ceremony:

Trump will head to the President's Room just off the Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol for a signing ceremony, where members of Congress watch as the newly sworn in president signs nominations, memorandums or executive orders.

Inaugural luncheon:

The new president and vice president attend a luncheon at Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies

Pass in review:

After the luncheon, the president and vice president head to the East Front steps of the Capitol, where they are to review the military troops.

Presidential parade:

Because of cold weather, Trump is moving the traditional parade down Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington's Capitol One Arena. The event is expected to feature remarks from Trump and marching bands

Oval Office ceremony:

Trump heads to the White House for an Oval Office ceremony

Inaugural balls:

Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball: Country music band Rascal Flatts and country singer Parker McCollum will perform at the ball geared toward military service members. Trump is scheduled to speak.

Liberty Inaugural Ball: Rapper Nelly, country singer Jason Aldean and disco band The Village People are scheduled to perform at the ball geared toward Trump's supporters. Trump is set to give remarks.

Starlight Ball: Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform and Trump will speak at the third inaugural ball, at which guests are expected to be big donors of the incoming president.

Tuesday

National prayer service:

Trump will attend the traditional prayer service the morning after the inauguration at Washington National Cathedral.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Inauguration Day for President-elect Donald Trump here.