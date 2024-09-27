WATCH LIVE

Search underway for child near Lombard Extended Stay America, hotel worker says

ByChristian Piekos
Friday, September 27, 2024 10:20AM
A Lombard hotel worker says first responders are searching for a child that was a guest at the Extended Stay America.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- An extensive search is underway near a hotel in Lombard Friday morning.

A hotel worker at the Extended Stay America in the 200-block of 22nd Street, first responders are searching for a child that was a guest at the hotel.

A large number of first responders with the Lombard Police and Fire departments were on the scene, including divers in a pond next to the hotel. Investigators were also searching in a wooded area near the pond, including using dogs at one point.

Further details were not immediately available.

