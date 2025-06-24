Desperate search underway for 24-year-old man who went missing in Streeterville

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 3:44AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A desperate search is for underway for a 24-year-old who went missing in Streeterville.

Dylan Cafi's family hit the streets on Monday, passing out flyers in the area he vanished from over the weekend.

His family says he may need medical attention and is urging anyone who sees him to call police.

Cafi was last seen near State and Grand on Saturday night.

His mom says they are doing everything they can to bring him home and hopes someone comes forward.

Cafi's mom says he was last seen wearing an olive green hoodie and sweatpants.

If you know anything about Cafi's whereabouts, his family would like you to contact Chicago police.

