Semi hauling 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashes on Eisenhower snarling traffic near Elmhurst

ByDiane Pathieu Sun-Times Media Wire logo
Wednesday, July 24, 2024 2:14PM
Semi carrying canned good tips over on IB Einsehower near I-294
A semi's load tipped over on the IB lanes of the Eisenhower on Wednesday morning - causing a massive traffic delay for commuters around 6 a.m.

A semi-trailer with 27,000 pounds of canned goods crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway causing lane closures early Wednesday morning near west suburban Elmhurst.

Around 5:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a rollover crash in the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower just east of the Tri-State Tollway (I-294), Illinois State police said.

All eastbound lanes of the Eisenhower remained closed as of 9 a.m. and traffic was being diverted to the southbound lanes of I-294, state police said.

No further information was immediately available.

