Sha'Carri Richardson rallies US in 4x100 relay to win her first Olympic gold medal

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Sha'Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal Friday night, bringing the Americans from behind in the anchor lap to capture the 4x100 relay.

Richardson, the 100-meter silver medalist, overcame runners from Britain and Germany, to help the U.S. finish in 41.78 seconds, good for a .07-second win over Britain, which struggled with two baton changes in the rain.

Gabby Thomas ran the third leg and got her second gold of the Games, this one going with the 200-meter title. Twanisha Terry and 100 bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson rounded out the team. The exchange between Terry and Thomas that nearly wrecked the Americans in qualifying was better this time.

Sha'carri Richardson of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.

Still, when Thomas handed off to Richardson, the U.S. was in third.

Richardson had to reel in Daryll Neita (Britain) and Rebekka Haase (Germany), and when she did, she flashed a look to her right - and backward - that said you're not catching me.

She sprinted eight more steps down the track, and on her ninth, lifted her left leg high and stomped it on the other side of the finish line, then let out a scream.

It marked a sweet close to the Olympics for Richardson, who came into the Olympics as a favorite but surprisingly fell to Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.