Shakira Austin makes 2 free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give the Mystics an 81-79 win over Sky

FAIRFAX, Va. -- - Shakira Austin scored 15 points, including two free throws with 2.8 seconds left, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 81-79 on the campus of George Mason University on Tuesday.

Austin missed two free throws with 31.8 seconds left but Washington secured the offensive rebound and she made a driving layup for a 79-77 lead.

After Angel Reese made two free throws with 14.9 seconds left to tie it at 79, Austin was fouled on a drive to the basket and converted both for the lead. Rachel Banham was off the mark on a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Sonia Citron scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter for Washington (9-10). Kiki Iriafen had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season, tying Chamique Holdsclaw's Mystics rookie record. Brittney Sykes also scored 11.

Reese finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Chicago (5-13) to extend her WNBA record to six straight games with 15-plus rebounds. The Baltimore native secured her sixth straight double-double in the first half with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Elizabeth Williams added 20 points for Chicago, Banham had 13 and Ariel Atkins, who spent her first seven seasons with Washington, scored 11.

