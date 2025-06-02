'Shōgun,' 'Say Nothing,' 'Out of My Mind' shine bright at the Peabody Awards

"A Peabody is something really special." The stars of "Shōgun," "Say Nothing" and more were out in Beverly Hills to accept their prestigious Peabody Awards.

BEVERLY HILLS -- It was a night of celebration as "Sh ō gun," "Out of My Mind" and "Say Nothing" took home Peabody Awards. The ceremony highlights the most captivating and inspiring stories in broadcast and streaming over the last year.

"Sh ō gun" co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo were on hand to accept the award.

"It always feels good! It's exciting. it's fun to see everybody dressed up and just to think about all the projects that are being celebrated and hard work," Kondo told On The Red Carpet.

The series was FX's most-watched show ever and season two will begin production in the new year. Marks revealed he's headed to scout some locations.

"It's feeling very real, very quickly, let me tell you," Marks said. "I think people are gonna be pretty surprised when they see what the scope of season two really is."

The stars of "Say Nothing" were also on hand to accept the show's award.

"It feels amazing. I mean everything the Peabody stands for is something that resonates with me personally and are the reason why I want to tell stories," said Lola Petticrew.

The Disney+ film "Out of My Mind" was also honored. It tells the story of a young non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy who tries to find her voice.

"A Peabody is really something special. To feel like you're a part of something that meant something socially and touched people, yeah I'm not gonna lie, it feels really special," said director Amber Sealey.

Roy Wood Jr. was the host of the awards ceremony.

"This is special because you're really taking a moment tonight to amplify people who amplify people with no voice and bring attention to real stories," he said.

This is the 85th year of the Peabody Awards, which were founded in 1940 at the University of Georgia's Grady School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.