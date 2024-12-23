24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Best cozy products on sale on 'It's a Big Deal'

ByNishka Dhawan WLS logo
Monday, December 23, 2024 7:13PM
Cozy products on sale.
Amazon

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on It's a Big Deal, Dani Beckstrom, and Ryan Fields are rounding up the best cozy products on sale, from blankets and fuzzy slippers. Shop these limited-time savings ow before you miss your chance.

Note: Prices are subject to change after publication.

Best cozy products

Cozy Earth

The brand is offering 25% off sitewide on apparel, bath products, bedding and more. Shop now before this deal expires.

26% off
Cozy Earth

CityScape Hoodie & Sweatpant Set

  • $276
  • $375
    20% off
    Cozy Earth

    Striped Luxe Bath Robe

    • $144
    • $180
      Cozy Earth

      Cuddle Blanket

      • $360

        Donpapa Womens Slipper

        These anti-skid slippers are warm and cozy, and perfect for wear both indoors or for a quick trip outdoors. They're avaoalble in various colors and sizes, and are currently up to 35% off.

        20% off
        Amazin

        Donpapa Womens Slipper

        • $23.99
        • $29.99

          Warmies

          These microwavable stuffed animals will keep you feeling warm and cozy and are great to help soothe aches or pains - plus they're lavender scented for the ultimate relaxation. Get them now up to 30% off. We've included a few adorable options below, so shop soon before stocks sell out. '

          31% off
          Amazon

          Warmies Fox

          • $20.66
          • $29.99
            30% off
            Amazon

            Warmies Axolotl

            • $20.99
            • $29.99
              20% off
              Amazon

              Warmies Gray Elephant

              • $23.99
              • $29.99

                Helix Sleep

                Helix Sleep is offering 25% off sitewide including discounts on their plush memory foam pillows, dream pillow set and mattresses, designed for every type of sleeper. Shop now.

                20% off
                Helix Sleep

                Helix Dream Pillow Set

                • $124
                • $155
                  20% off
                  Helix Sleep

                  Helix GlacioTex Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

                  • $99
                  • $123.75
                    20% off
                    Helix Sleep

                    Helix Midnight

                    • $1099
                    • $1373.75
                      20% off
                      Helix Sleep

                      Helix Dawn

                      • $1099
                      • $1373.75

                        Halara

                        Halara is serving up incredible deals on their cozy, stylish best sellers just in time for winter with your favorite pieces for up to 80% off. Shop bestsellers we're loving below. Note: The prices below are for a single product only. You can save more if you shop up to four products, bringing the price further down.

                        18% off
                        Halara

                        Backless Twisted Active Dress-Easy Peezy Edition

                        • $44.95
                        • $54.95
                          28% off
                          Halara

                          High Waisted A Line Mini Corduroy Casual Skirt

                          • $24.99 to $29.95
                          • $34.95 - $34.95
                            33% off
                            Halara

                            Halara Flex Work Pants

                            • $29.99 to $34.95
                            • $44.95 - $44.95
                              22% to 33% off
                              Halara

                              SoCinched UltraSculpt Leggings

                              • $29.99 to $34.95
                              • $44.95 - $44.95
                                60% off
                                Halara

                                Scoop Neck Bodysuit

                                • $9.95
                                • $24.95

                                  * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this page and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

