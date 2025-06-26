Shota Imanaga throws 5 sharp innings in return from injury as Cubs beat Cardinals 3-0

ST. LOUIS -- - Shota Imanaga returned from the injured list to throw five innings of one-hit ball, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday for a split of a four-game series.

Michael Busch homered and singled and Carson Kelly also had two hits for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

St. Louis was shut out in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Five Chicago pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

A left hamstring strain cost Imanaga (4-2) nearly two months. In his Busch Stadium debut, Imanaga gave up a first-inning single to Masyn Winn and then retired 10 batters before issuing his lone walk.

Imanaga, an All-Star last season as a rookie, lowered his ERA to 2.54.

Daniel Palencia allowed the first to batters to reach before striking out the side in the ninth for his eighth save in nine opportunities.

Busch hit a 3-2 fastball from Andre Pallante (5-4) over the wall in right field in the second inning. He scored again in the fourth when Ian Happ drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk.

In the eighth, Pete Crow-Armstrong scored from third when Dansby Swanson was caught trying to steal second.

Key moment

In the first inning, Cardinals right fielder Alec Burleson made an over-the-shoulder catch to rob Seiya Suzuki of an extra-base hit. Happ, who led off with a single, was near shortstop Burleson made the catch and cut across the infield to get back to first base. The Cardinals tagged second for an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

Busch is hitting .353 (12 for 34) in his last nine games.

Up next

Cardinals: Begin a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday with Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.72 ERA) facing the Guardians' Luis Ortiz (4-8, 4.30).

Cubs: Had not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game series at Houston. Brandon Waler (0-1, 3.80) starts for the Astros.

