What is 'Skyline,' Chicago Public Schools' $160 million curriculum?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 2021, Chicago Public Schools launched a $135 million curriculum called 'Skyline'. And this school year they've added an additional $25 million. This is one of the largest educational initiatives in CPS history.

"It's an incredibly ambitious initiative," said Elaine Allensworth, Director of University of Chicago Consortium on School Research. Allensworth conducts research on Skyline early language literacy.

Initially received with mixed reviews, Skyline is now utilized by around 90% of teachers, CPS states. It's a free, digital curriculum that is made by teachers for teachers. An equity initiative that promotes the same resources for all CPS schools and includes references to Chicago history and landmarks. However, it is optional.

Schools with subjects that already have a 'high quality curriculum' can opt out of Skyline, others feel pressured to do so.

"What's happened instead is we see the greatest pressure being imposed on the schools with the highest levels of poverty in neighborhoods that are primarily black, brown, immigrant," Vice President of Chicago Teacher's Union Jackson Potter said.

In 2019, CPS surveyed more than 500 educators to determine the quality of their resources in the classrooms and around 46% of teachers said that their school didn't have a curriculum available for subjects they teach. Skyline is customizable and continually utilizes teacher feedback to strengthen its curriculum. CPS states that "65% of teachers reported that new platform developments had made Skyline easy or very easy to use (up from 29% when Skyline was first launched).

"I do think with any initiative, you know, there are going to be kinks, there's going to be startup time, there's going to be things are not going to go as you intend. And this is such a big effort, of course, there have been, you know, challenges, as well as successes," Allensworth said.