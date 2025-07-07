Sky's Angel Reese says WNBA officiating 'has to be fixed'

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese became the WNBA's latest high-profile figure to call out the league's officials, saying "it has to be fixed" and "I am tired of this s---."

Reese's comments came after Sunday's 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in which the Sky attempted only eight free throws, as opposed to 17 by the Lynx.

"It's tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job," Reese told reporters after the game. "So it's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had, and I just know we continue to grow in this.

"I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [ the officiating ] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s--- is cheap, and I'm tired of this s---. 'Cause I've been nice, and I've been humble with it, but I am tired of this s---."

She then continued her criticism on X later Sunday night, using an acronym for an expletive before saying "DO BETTER. @WNBA."

Just last month, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White and Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum blasted the league's referees in separate instances.

On June 9, Plum showed her displeasure after a lack of calls in an overtime loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

"I drive more than anyone in the league, so to shoot six free throws is f---ing absurd," Plum said. "I got scratches on my face, I got scratches on my body, and these guards on the other team get these ticky-tack fouls, and I'm sick of it. ... I don't know what I need to do. I've talked to the refs nice, I pray before the game, like, f---, I'm over it."

On June 17, White blamed the officials for losing control of a Commissioner's Cup game against the Connecticut Sunmarked by a pair of scuffles, including one in the final minute that resulted in three players getting ejected.

"When the officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen -- and it's been happening all season long, it's not just this game -- this is what happens, right?" White said. "... You could tell this was going to happen. So, [ the officials ] got to get control of it, they got to be better."br/]