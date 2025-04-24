Soapchat' Shockers: Willow's mission & Drew's deception

Willow heads to Germany to stop a custody battle with Michael, as questions swirl over whether "Drew" is really who he claims to be. ABC7's Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu break down all the twists in today's SoapChat segment on General Hospital.