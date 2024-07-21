Son stabs mother to death, injures father in Los Angeles attack, police say

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES -- A 20-year-old man stabbed his mother to death and injured his father following an attack at their Wilmington home early Sunday morning, Los Angeles police said.

The deadly stabbing happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Banning Boulevard, according to LAPD. Responding officers found two victims at the home suffering from stab wounds -- a 42-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

Police located the 20-year-old suspect at the scene completely naked and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, LAPD said.

Police believe the man stabbed his parents in their home overnight, killing his mother in the process and injuring his father, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition. LAPD says he is expected to survive.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or victims.

The motive for the deadly attack is unknown. Police are investigating whether the suspect was under the influence of drugs.