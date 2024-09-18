Sones de México Ensemble celebrates 30 year anniversary with fundraiser gala and awards dinner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Hispanic heritage month as a musical ensemble celebrates 30 years of their mission through music. Sones de México Ensemble is marking 30 years of their mission and culture with a fundraiser gala and awards dinner. Juan Díes, the founder spoke on ABC 7 Eyewitness News "Streaming At 7am" about how music and food are crucial to culture.

The Sones de México Ensemble 30th Anniversary Gala and Awards Dinner is Thursday, September 26, 2024 form 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W 19th Street in Chicago. There are some tickets are still available. The cost is $150. Proceeds go to support their cultural and artistic programs, click here for information.

Chef Dudley Nieto from Fat Rosies shares food for the Sones de México Ensemble's big celebration.