2 men charged with trying to hit 2 CPD officers with vehicle in South Austin: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are facing charges after trying to hit two Chicago police officers with a vehicle on the city's West Side last week, officials said.

CPD said officers saw a vehicle wanted in a carjacking with two people standing next to it in the South Austin neighborhood's 200-block of South Cicero Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

As officers tried to take the two men into custody, one of them got into the vehicle and tried to hit the officers with it, CPD said.

Both men fled the scene, heading northbound.

One officer suffered minor injuries and went to a local hospital for treatment.

CPD announced charges in connection with the incident on Sunday.

Keyana Wells, a 24-year-old Bolingbrook man, is facing two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Joseph Howard, a 38-year-old Chicago man, is facing two counts of aggravated battery of a police officer and two counts of resisting arrest.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

