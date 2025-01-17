South Dakota governor Kristi Noem faces questions during DHS confirmation hearing | Live video

Kristi Noem, the firebrand South Dakota governor, is going before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs for her confirmation hearing to be the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Noem, the daughter of a farmer, is a former Congresswoman from South Dakota who ran for Governor in 2018.

She first rose onto the national scene during the pandemic, where she did not shut down the state - instead keeping it open and hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show at Mt. Rushmore.

"We didnt mandate anything," Noem said at the Republican National Convention in July of 2024. "We never ordered a single business or church to close. I never even defined what an essential business was, because I dont believe that the government has the authority to tell you that your business isnt essential."

During her last state budget address in December, Noem touted what she called progress on the state economy, education and public safety.

Noem was one of the Republican governors to send National Guardsmen to the southern border to help the state of Texas' National Guard.

The border will be a main concern for Noem as Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fall under the purview of the Department.

"I have increased resources to combat the horror of human trafficking," she said in December. "And when President Trump secures the Southern Border, well cut off the primary pipeline for human trafficking into our country."

In an interview on Newsmax shortly after President-elect Trump's election victory she said the "number one priority" will be the border.

"We've got to secure our country, and we've got to get the murderers and terrorists and rapists out of this country, and make America safe again. That's really what his goal is. And I'm just so proud of him that he's working so hard at it immediately," she said.

A one-time potential Vice-Presidential pick, Noem would oversee 22 agencies with more than 260,000 employees - on issues ranging from the border to federal disaster management to the Secret Service.

Earlier this year, she was embroiled in a series of controversies, including drawing scrutiny and a lawsuit over her social media endorsement of a dental work she received from a practice in Texas.

She was also criticized for writing in her new memoir about how she shot and killed her 14-month-old dog "Cricket" after it demonstrated an "aggressive personality, and was forced to admit what she called "errors" in her book including claiming she once met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That description was removed from the book, according to the publisher.

Still, Trump defended and praised her amid controversies last year, saying she's gone through "rough" days but that he likes her "a lot."