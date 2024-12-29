South Korean media report 28 people dead after a plane catches fire at an airport

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korean media are reporting that 28 people have been confirmed dead after a plane caught fire at an airport in the country's south.

South Korea's emergency office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the South Korean city of Muan. It said the plane with about 180 people was returning from Bangkok.

Yonhap news agency reported the 28 deaths, but the emergency office couldn't immediately confirm the casualty figure. Other South Korean media outlets carried similar casualty.

A plane with malfunctioning landing gear veered off the runway, hit a fence and caught fire Sunday at an airport in southern South Korea, according to the emergency office and local media.

South Korean media reported the fire left more than 20 people either dead or injured, but the emergency office said it couldn't immediately confirm the reported casualties. It said two people were evacuated to safety.

Yonhap news agency reported the plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. Emergency officials said they were examining the exact cause of the fire.

Local TV stations aired footage showing thick pillows of black smoke billowing from the plane engulfed with flame.