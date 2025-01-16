SpaceX loses Starship in space but catches booster in launch tower

SpaceX conducted the seventh flight test of its Starship launch vehicle on Thursday, which the company called "the most capable" Starship yet -- and the only fully reusable one.

It was a mixed bag for the aerospace giant as they successfully caught the first stage booster upon its return to Earth, but lost communications with the Starship as it headed into space.

The more than 400-foot rocket, powered by 33 Raptor engines, appeared to lift off successfully at 4:37 p.m. CT from SpaceX's launchpad at its Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas.

But minutes into the mission, ground control announced during a live stream of the mission that it had lost all communications with the ship.

The company said they lost several engines and telemetry and believe the ship has been lost.

SpaceX added that the rocket used Thursday is a new version of the Starship.

While the Starship is lost, the super heavy first-stage booster successfully executed a controlled descent back to the launch tower, where it was caught by the launch tower's giant robotic arms. This is considered one of the most challenging aspects of the mission.

Thursday's feat marked the second time that SpaceX has been able to return and catch the stage booster using the launch tower.

Unlike the Falcon 9 rocket, which has been used for years to carry satellites and astronauts to orbit with a partially reusable design, SpaceX says Starship will be fully reusable and will eventually include a heat shield that can be rapidly redeployed without significant refurbishing.

SpaceX says Starship can carry larger payloads, such as satellites and cargo, than other launch vehicles and can support long-duration missions to the Moon and potentially Mars.

Additionally, the company says the launch system will eventually be capable of carrying up to 100 people on long-duration interplanetary flights.

In this screen grab taken from the SpaceX broadcast the SpaceX Starship lifts off from Starbase near Boca Chica, Texas, on Jan. 16, 2025. SpaceX

SpaceX says the test flight introduced a redesigned upper stage with enhancements such as an improved heat shield, increased propellant capacity and updated avionics.

The company says the updates will improve the vehicle's reliability and enable longer more complex missions.

During the mission, the spacecraft will attempt to deploy 10 Starlink satellite simulators for the first time, testing its ability to deliver payloads in space.

The simulators will be placed on a suborbital trajectory, with splashdown planned in the Indian Ocean.

The mission will also include testing new materials and design changes to enhance the spacecraft's heat resistance during reentry.

The company said it purposely removed heat tiles to test the vehicle's heat resiliency.

SpaceX says they will use the data from the test flight to refine the design for future missions.