Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson expecting 1st child

CHICAGO -- Chicago Stars FC forward Mallory Swanson is expecting her first child with husband Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Chicago Cubs.

The couple announced the pregnancy on social media on Wednesday, with Mallory Swanson captioning a series of photos, "Our greatest blessing."

Mallory Swanson, 27, was on the U.S. team that won the 2019 Women's World Cup and the gold medal at last summer's Paris Olympics. She scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory over Brazil in the Olympic final for the gold medal.

Mallory Swanson has not played this season for her club team, the Chicago Stars in the National Women's Soccer League. She's been excused for personal reasons and has also not played for the U.S. since winning gold in Paris.

Dansby Swanson, 31, is a two-time All-Star. He won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and won back-to-back Gold Glove awards in 2022 and 2023.

Chicago Cubs baseball player Dansby Swanson stands with his wife and United States Women's National Team soccer player, Mallory Swanson, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

Mallory Swanson's teammate on last summer's Olympic team, Sophia Wilson, is also expecting her first child with husband Michael Wilson, a wide receiver for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.