A fan event of "Only Murders in the Building" featured giveaways and surprise appearances from the crime solving trio

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez make a surprise appearance at a fan event for their show

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez surprised the audience at a "Only Murders in the Building" fan event.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez surprised the audience at a "Only Murders in the Building" fan event.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez surprised the audience at a "Only Murders in the Building" fan event.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez surprised the audience at a "Only Murders in the Building" fan event.

LOS ANGELES -- The crime-solving trio of "Only Murders in the Building" made a surprise appearance at the El Capitan in Hollywood to introduce the first episode of the new season.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez walked on stage to thank the fans and take a group photo with everyone.

Giveaways of pins, albums and "Only Murders" inspired makeup kits were handed out after the screening.

Photo ops were available where you could step inside the elevator of the Arconia or take a seat in a director's chair and strike your best celebrity pose.

Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" is streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.